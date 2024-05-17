Bella Una lines up for a Dubbo Double on May 18

The Jack Smith-trained Bella Una is less than 30 seconds away from claiming the big 'Dubbo Double' on Saturday night.
The Forbes' owned and trained greyhound was an impressive all-the-way heat winner last weekend, and has now drawn perfectly in box one for the $50,000-to-the-winner final of the Ladbrokes Brother Fox.
Victory would see the Brother Fox added to her success in the Ladbrokes Country Classic - the world's richest middle distance race - at Dawson Park back in March.
Bella Una clocked 29.26s in her heat, more than a length faster than the second quickest qualifier for the final, her kennelmate Flash Boom Bang (29.37s).
Smith - who won the Brother Fox back in 2021 with his star sprinter Jungle Deuce - has another finalist with champion stayer Palawa King showing his versatility in the heats, qualifying in second to Who Knows Gus.
Bella Una is a great success story for Forbes' school teacher Michael Sheather, who asked Smith if he had any greyhounds for sale.
At the time Smith had three young pups being reared at Cudal by Chris and Sandra Spratt. He told Michael to go there and take his pick. Accompanied by two of his sons, Clyde and Ted, they chose a pup to buy.
But Michael had second thoughts and convinced Ted - who chose the pup - to swap for another one. That one is now known as Bella Una who has won 11 of her 39 starts and already earned over $200,000 in prize money.
It has been an amazing ride for Michael and his family. They won the Country Classic, were a finalist in the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase last October, and now have a shot at one of the most prestigious races on Dubbo's calendar.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
