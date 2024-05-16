Daily Liberal
Two rhinos pregnant at same time a first for Dubbo zoo

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 16 2024 - 11:47am, first published 10:00am
Keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo are preparing for the pitter patter of little hooves, with the Southern Black Rhino conservation breeding program set to welcome two new additions before the end of 2024.

