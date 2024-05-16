What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Hello,
Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
If you're looking for some fresh, local produce the Farmers Markets will be on at Macquarie Lions Park on Saturday, or why not head to the Dubbo Kart Club Racing day at the Lincoln Country Raceway?
On Sunday, have a look at the Dubbo Car Club's drag racing at Bodangora Airport at Wellington.
What will the weather be like?
Mostly sunny days are forecast for the weekend. Friday will be a top of 22 degrees, while Saturday will hit 18 and Sunday will be 17.
What else are we looking forward to?
Friday, May 17 - Arj Barker - The Mind Field at the Dubbo RSL
Saturday, May 18 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
Wednesday, May 22 - New Residents Night at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 - NSW State Road Crash Rescue Challenge at the Dubbo Showground
Friday, May 24 - Psychics of the Year Enzio and Michelle De Angelis at the Dubbo RSL
Saturday, May 25 - Wellington Rotary Market at Cameron Park
Saturday, May 25 - Fourteen at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Sunday May 26 - Dubbo Rotunda Market at Macquarie Street
Sunday, May 26 - The Long Ride Meet and Greet at the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre
