'I just want to help people': Social media personality working to combat major issue

Max Beer has seen first-hand the effects poor life lessons can have on young people.
Now, he wants to help out the youth of Dubbo.
The social media personality has grown his platform to now have more than 33,000 Instagram followers and 180,000 on TikTok but his venture to the central west last weekend was eye-opening.
"I came up for a funeral but I was with one of my mates who has an Indigenous dance crew called Thikkabilla and he is quite well-respected up there," he said.
"He introduced me to a few of the youths whom we went and visited, we did a bit of dancing and he was speaking to me about youth crime as well as a fair few troubled teens.
"We rallied a few of them together and I spoke to them about crime and not going down the right path. Starting fights or rallying weapons is not the way to earn someone's respect.
"The easy way to do that is being a good bloke, being nice to people and doing kind things for others, that's the kind of impact I want to make."
Earlier this year, the state government called on rugby league players to visit regions such as Moree and Bourke help combat the issue.
Having struggled with addiction in his past and even spending time in a rehabilitation facility, Beer said he discovered how valuable opening up can be whilst dealing with his own issues.
While he may not be from Dubbo or even the central west, Beer said he has developed a passion for the area.
"I love Dubbo, I absolutely love Dubbo," he said.
"It's something I want to organise and maybe come to speak with a few people, I have a close friend of mine Joe Williams who is from there.
"We've spoken about potentially doing something for the youth but not just them, the homeless as well. I want to get rid of the idea of people judging people.
"I just want to help people."
Through posting positive videos to his social media accounts, Beer's following has grown and the man himself said he will continue to do all he can.
"My two passions in life are helping people and putting smiles on faces," he said.
"From my platform, I don't want any negativity to come from that, there is too much negativity in the world already.
"The problem society has is a minority of people want to see people not do well or kick goals, whereas myself, I love to lift people up."
