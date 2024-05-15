Police appealing for assistance to locate missing man in the central west

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Wellington near Dubbo.
David 'Dougie' Burge, 57, was last seen in Wellington, about 9am on May 15.
When he could not be located or contacted, David was reported missing to officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold concerns for David's welfare as his behaviour is considered out of character.
David is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, tanned complexion, 160cm -180cm tall, muscular build, brown hair and eyes and brown beard.
When last seen he was wearing Wellington Cowboys football shorts, a Wellington Cowboys maroon and blue hoodie, and tan work boots.
David is known to frequent the local area however checks have failed to find him.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts or sights David is urged to contact Dubbo Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.