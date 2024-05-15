Locals tell us what they think about the budget

Welcome to Your Morning News folks.
Following Tuesday night's federal budget we have got the reaction from locals on the ground. You can read Allison Hore's report on what their reaction was to the funding announcements. The good and the bad!
We also have the latest story in our series looking at what Dubbo will be like in 2040. Orlander Ruming has spoken to the council's director of community, culture and places about what will be done to tackle crime and improve the cultural scene.
In sport, Tom Barber has a story with Cody Ramsey, the Molong boy now playing in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons.
The 24-year-old was back in the region for a string of clinics at Central West schools, including one at Wellington, which is where Tom caught up with him on Tuesday afternoon.
Have a great day in the Central West!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.