YOU BREWTY: Coffee chain started in Dubbo opens first Victorian store

A drive-through coffee franchise established in Dubbo to cater for regional centres has opened its first Victorian store.
The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee started serving customers at Wodonga in April.
The original Dubbo business opened in Bultje Street on November 17, 2009, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019.
Since opening in Dubbo The Fast Lane has expanded to Wagga and Bathurst in NSW, as well as Rockhampton and Maryborough in Queensland, before it welcomed the Wodonga store to the fold in April 2024.
Founder Paula Anderson started the business in Dubbo to fuel busy commuters with espresso coffee and snacks on-the-go.
At its first Victorian store, the new franchisees are Ben Phelan and Wendy Schirmer, both from the Riverina in southern NSW. Mr Phelan is a diesel mechanic by trade while Ms Schirmer is a radiographer with more than 10 years' experience.
Mr Phelan said there was a number of factors that drew he and Ms Schirmer to the business, including its award-winning coffee blend and the wide variety of drinks and food offered, and said they looked forward to calling Wodonga home.
"There's a welcoming and friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on providing customers with an all-round great experience every time," he said.
"Both hailing from the Riverina area, we have many family and friends in Wodonga and its surrounds.
"Wodonga offers a family-friendly environment and a strong sense of community. It's the perfect fit for The Fast Lane, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."
The Fast Lane was launched in Dubbo in 2009 and has since expanded to Wagga and Bathurst in NSW, as well as Rockhampton and Maryborough in Queensland, before it welcomed a Wodonga store to the fold in April 2024.
Both coming from the Riverina area, Ms Schirmer said they knew and loved The Fast Lane product from the Wagga franchise.
"When the opportunity came up to purchase The Fast Lane in Wodonga, we jumped at the chance. We cannot wait to become part of Wodonga's great community," she said.
"We have had some beautiful feedback and our customer base is growing daily."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.