How 'misfits' executed a bikie boss

While there is plenty of coverage concerning last night's federal budget on our website, we also have a few other stories definitely worth reading.
Firstly, Court reporter Allison Hore explains what happened after five men - all members of a social motorbike club who hung out in Wellington - were convicted for their involvement in the murder of the Bandidos bikie boss.
We also bring you a story on Sophie Cargill, the winner of this year's Young Woman competition at the weekend's Dubbo Show. Orlander Ruming writes the young physiotherapist who works at Dubbo Base Hospital is hoping to advocate for better healthcare.
When it comes to sport, Tom Barber has written about Triston Ross, a junior league player who is getting ready to pull on the jumper for NSW Country on Saturday.
