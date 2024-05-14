Pursuit and positive drug test leads to arrest in the state's central west

A woman will face court charged with multiple driving offences including a positive drug test after being arrest in the state's central west.
Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol were patrolling Bridge Road, Stanmore, about 5.40pm on May 8, when checks revealed a passing hatchback had cancelled registration.
Police activated their warning devices and the female driver stopped; however, after returning a positive roadside drug test to methylamphetamine, the woman drove off along Salisbury Road.
Officers commenced a pursuit and she was followed through to Petersham where it was terminated due to safety concerns.
About 7.55am on May 10, officers attached to Walgett Highway Patrol were conducting patrols in Walgett, when they attempted to stop a hatchback on the Castlereagh Highway, Coonamble, due to it allegedly being driven at excessive speed.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop when directed, a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later.
Following inquiries, about 1.45pm the same day, police attended a home on Pages Terrace, Coonamble, and arrested a 29-year-old woman.
She was taken to Coonamble Police Station and charged with six offences,
The car was later located in an abandoned block on Broad Street, Coonamble.
The woman was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on May 11, where she was given conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on July 4.
