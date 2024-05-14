SIDELINE EYE: The best photos from the weekend's sporting action

What a weekend.
While the rain may have hit Dubbo on Friday and Saturday, there was still plenty of sporting action around town.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre took a break from the Dubbo Show on Saturday and went down to snap some photos at the Dubbo netball match between Fusion Heat and Fusion Fuze.
On Sunday, it was journalist Nick Guthrie's turn behind the camera.
Guthrie was on the sideline as Dubbo hosted the Western Youth League soccer at Lady Cutler Ovals with the home association doing particularly well before making his way up to Apex Oval for Macquarie's Peter McDonald Premiership match against Lithgow.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, you can call (02) 4979 5382 or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
