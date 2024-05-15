Dubbo 2040: Tackling crime, a boost for youth and a vibrant cultural scene

The Daily Liberal is running a series of stories looking at Dubbo in the year 2040. From housing to infrastructure to environmental sustainability, we're asking what the city will look like and the steps already being taken to get it there.
"Vibrant", "avant garde" and "socially sustainable". This is what the city will be like in 2040, says Dubbo Regional Council director community, culture and places Craig Arms.
Mr Arms' role covers residents in the local government area from "the cradle to the grave".
From attracting events to boosting public art to engaging the multicultural community, Mr Arms said the plans being created by the council now will benefit the region for the next five, 10, even 20 years.
And it will lead to a safer city that's bursting with culture.
"We want Dubbo in 2040 to be vibrant but sustainable, both environmentally and socially sustainable," he said.
"We want it to be a place that when people think about Dubbo they think of a culturally vibrant place. So a place that's avant garde and doing interesting things."
The council is currently developing its community safety and crime prevention plan. There hasn't been a crime prevention plan since 2014.
Part of that plan will be getting the community to identify public spaces where they feel unsafe, and any ideas they have on addressing those concerns. The other will be addressing the expectations the community has around the council's role on crime and safety.
"I want that to focus heavily on what we can directly contribute to. So I see two general streams where one is direct contribution and that's things like lighting in the park, the activation of public spaces so they become more attractive and more used by people - and typically when public spaces do that the amount of antisocial or unsafe perceptions decrease - so more activation, more feelings of safety," Mr Arms said.
"And the other stream is advocation. We as a local government don't make decisions around policing. We're going to advocate to the NSW Police Force and the state government for more policing. That's a component certainly of what council does. We're a large community leader and we acknowledge that and respect that, but we can't make the decision for more police."
While it's being developed now, community safety and crime prevention plan will set the council up for the future, Mr Arms said.
The council will also develop a youth strategy and a multicultural inclusion plan, neither of which have existed here before.
Although separate to the crime prevention plan, the need for a youth strategy was highlighted as the crime plan was being developed.
Overall, Mr Arms said the council's focus when it came to the LGA's youth was for more recreation and open space, as well as more and larger events.
The multicultural inclusion plan is only at a conceptual stage, but it become a need thanks to the city's growing diversity.
The Northern Beaches Council has a multicultural inclusion plan. It outlines the importance of supporting cultural events, having information available in multiple languages and how the council can respond to racism.
Mr Arms believes the plans and strategies being developed with help give the council a strategic direction. He said it would improve the way the council operated "by clearly defining what we will do and then holding ourselves accountable".
And his goal is to make them engaging.
"We don't want these plans to be dust collectors on the shelf and that's something that we drive home every chance that we get... We want those documents to be interesting to look at and read, we want it to be as much as we can a page turner," Mr Arms said.
The coming years will also see the city's public art grow as well as the attraction of more events.
It's a "very competitive field", Mr Arms said.
"All local governments around the place and particularly in regional NSW, have active event attraction and support programs. It's a pretty cutthroat business, if you like, and I think we can make improvements and that's what we intend on doing," he said.
Mr Arms said Dubbo was committed to holding everything it hosted to a "world class" standard.
