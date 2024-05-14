Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why the 2024 federal budget should include funding for Dubbo's at-risk youth

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
May 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calls for the Federal Government to fund 40-unit 'youth foyers' in the Central West to help tackle the homelessness crisis have been made.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.