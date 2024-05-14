Why the 2024 federal budget should include funding for Dubbo's at-risk youth

Calls for the Federal Government to fund 40-unit 'youth foyers' in the Central West to help tackle the homelessness crisis have been made.
Youth foyers offer 16-24 year olds a safe and stable place to live for up to two years, integrating housing, education, employment and life skills support all under one roof.
The Foyer Foundation identified 16 cities and towns across Australia based on need and that provide education and employment opportunities, with Dubbo on that list.
"Homelessness is always a last resort for a young person - never a choice," Foyer Foundation CEO Liz Cameron-Smith said.
"Australia cannot continue to underfund youth housing solutions. This budget will be a failure if it doesn't include a significant investment in youth housing. The government must take action now or it risks the future of an entire generation."
A consortium of 13 community organisations known as 'FoyerInvest' is seeking federal funding to construct 10 new 40-unit youth foyers.
Among those groups is Uniting NSW/ACT. It's head of operations for Northern NSW and Western NSW, Charlie Chubb, said the potential Orange site would focus on those young people who have been through the residential or foster care systems.
"We know there is a huge demand for appropriate supports for young people in the Central West who have had a care experience," he said.
"A lot of those people don't have the resources like a place to live or a job to go into. It will make a real difference."
On May 11, three days before the release of the federal budget, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would pour $11.3 billion into housing initiatives after securing the backing of premiers and chief ministers at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Tuesday's budget will include $9.3 billion for a new five-year national agreement on social housing and homelessness.
Ms Cameron-Smith welcomed the news and hoped this enabled youth foyers to be built in places like Dubbo.
"We need to ensure that every dollar of this significant investment delivers a high return and is spent on projects that have a track record of delivering strong outcomes," she added.
"We are shovel ready today."
Mr Chubb hopes should the Foyer Foundation get the funding it is requesting, that Uniting will be able to play a big role in delivering the accommodation to Orange.
"The need is there right now. There are young people who would really benefit from the service," he said.
"They will get on their feet and have a totally different trajectory than if they were couch surfing or living in a car."
Although no specific location within Orange for where the units would be built, Mr Chubb added that it would need to be in the middle of town as to be accessible for work and education.
