Ross plans on sticking to his guns after a surprise call-up to NSW Country

When Triston Ross first ran out for the Western Rams in 2024, his biggest goal was to help the side win the Andrew Johns Cup.
Fast forward a few weeks and the Rams were knocked out in the competition's semi-final but now Ross' impressive season to date has been rewarded.
The Parkes junior is one of four Rams players selected in the NSW Country under 16s side who will take on City on May 18 at Leichhardt Oval.
"I'm pretty nervous but excited," he said.
"I wasn't really expecting it. It's good to have a lot of boys this year who have made it (from Western), there haven't been many over the last few years.
"I was kind of hoping we just won it but this is pretty good."
Ross played every game at five-eighth for the Rams earlier this year and was one of their best each week.
NSW Country under 16s will take on the best players from Sydney's Harold Matthews Competition and Ross is expecting a tough match.
"I just want to play how I always do," he said.
"I don't want to change anything in front of everyone."
Western's successful under 16s campaign came to a tough end at the hands of the Central Coast Roosters, a side which has had six players selected in the NSW Country side.
Closer to home, Ross has been keeping busy to start the winter season with the Parkes Spacemen, slotting in at fullback along with other young guns like Jack Milne and Sonny MacGregor.
"It's fun playing under 18s," he said.
"It's a lot harder than my age, there are some big boys. I've played fullback for NSW CHS but that's about the only time.
"There are a lot of under 16s boys stepping up this year because the 18s were struggling a bit for numbers."
Ross' Rams teammates Taj Jordan, Logan Coombes and Kemp Riches were also selected in the Country side.
Nyngan's Cooper Black is the sole Western representative in the under 18s while Makaah Darcy was picked in the under 19s women side.
The NSW Country sides go into camp on Wednesday and will have days together to prepare for Saturday's matches.
The under 16s match kick-off at 11am.
