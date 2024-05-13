Meet the family packing up and travelling

Do you wish you could pack up and spend your days travelling?
It sounds like wishful thinking, but one local family is about to make it a reality. Orlander Ruming has the story on Jess and Jake Josephs who are packing up their life to start travelling around the country in a caravan.
Meanwhile, court reporter Allison Hore has reported on a the outcome of a worrying incident on a flight into Dubbo. A woman faced court when she was convicted of assaulting a pilot while the plane was in the air.
During the Dubbo Show on the weekend, the police had some concerning reports about a 'stabbing list' that circulated on social media. Tom Barber has the details on that, as well as a robbery at the show.
Finally, after the weekend's sporting matches, senior sports journo Nick Guthrie has the details on what the coaches had to say in Coach's Corner.
