Premiers happy to be off the mark while another team 'needs to start winning soon'

RESULT: Defeated Nyngan Tigers 46-6
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "Being tough in the arm wrestle and sticking to what we know [we did well], but we still have quite a lot to work on, I think.
"We have had three tough, gritty wins with two of the three games being played in disgusting field conditions.
"We need to start nailing combinations and the slickness through plays."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 46-6
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "CYMS were a good side. A lot of experience in that side and they play well in all grades.
"It was a pretty disappointing result. Our boys never let up and kept turning up for each other all the way to the end. I forget sometimes that we have a very young side but I put all my belief in them.
"Our main goal is to just improve week-to-week, that's all I ask."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 24-10
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "Happy to get on the board so we're away now.
"It wasn't exactly the way we wanted to play, but in the end we just had to get a win in the second half. I thought we were really sloppy in the first half. We ground away and found a way to win.
"We just had to double down on kick chase. Just really basic, simple skills, but just doing them better and probably just doing it for longer periods."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 24-10
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "At the end of the day I'm not not overly concerned but we need to start winning soon.
"I was really happy with how it started and at half-time it could have gone either way.
"In the second half they kept field position and they camped down our end. They are a good team."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes Spacemen 34-28
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "It was pleasing to take the two points. Every win counts this time of year so hopefully we can build on that with a few more wins together.
"We definitely did it the hard way in the end. I've made mention every team in this competition can score points if you give them opportunities and credit to Parkes, they're a quality outfit with some big bodies and classy outside backs. They all but had us there in the end."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee Dragons 34-28
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "It was a bad first half. We lost our way there but it was a good comeback in the second half.
"We got a bad call when I put a kick in (late in the second half). They gave (Mudgee) a penalty (for obstruction). That was a joke."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes Magpies 34-32
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "It was a really good win. We had a lot of things going against, and so did Forbes to be fair. They had a lot of guys out.
"We were down to 13 men there for probably the last 25 or so minutes. It was a really big effort from our guys to dig that deep.
"We had no bench because of a few niggling injuries. It just looks like minor stuff at this stage, which is getting looked at this week and everyone should be alright for selection."
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "We scored the same amount of tries (as Panthers) and we had two kicks hit the goalposts, so there's that, but we need to be better.
"We just come up with errors at crucial times. It was like when we played (Orange) CYMS. We just came up with errors at crucial times when it should have been points. That's a bit of a follow-on from last season so we need to get that out of the game. We need to be more confident, sealing victories.
"We're right in the fight but we just can't get those two points at the end, but it will come."
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "We came out good in round one and then in round two we were probably at nearly our worst. Today, it wasn't much better than our worst so we can only improve as the year goes on.
"There's some (positives). Lithgow tried their best but we've got plenty to work on, it's as simple as that."
PETE MORRIS SAYS: "They're a young side so there's going to be games where this sort of happens. But they hung in there at the end.
"That's what I said to them, 'we don't ever give in', and they didn't give in."
