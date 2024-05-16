Attractive mixed farming country

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday May 17: 'Narran Park' 5455 Saxa Road, Elong Elong:
If you're looking for great acreage in a prime location that offers a range of mixed farming opportunities, then look no further than 'Narran Park.
Located on the sealed Saxa Road, 'Narran Park' is just 32 kilometres west of Dunedoo and almost equivalent distance to Dubbo, while being approximately 55 kilometres from Wellington.
The property provides just over 380 hectares of land that enjoys a gentle undulation with open cultivation and grazing country, while select trees and shade belts remain.
Listing agent Brian McAneney said the property was a fantastic opportunity. "Being Kurrajong country, the rich red basalt to red loam soils certainly delivers, and these soils are the foundation of the properties production capacity and flexibility," he said. "The current management of eight years have shown a mix of cultivation country for cash cereal and pulse crops coupled with the establishment of perennial pasture which ensures 'Narran Park' can produce at its productive best."
Water security is a great feature of the property with 'Narran Park' safely watered by a combination of four dams boasting excellent catch and contouring, along with an equipped bore with a mains power submersible pump. This water is pumped to a 22,500 litre holding tank and reticulated to eight troughs.
The property is extremely well fenced into eight paddocks with the addition of laneways that has enhanced the property's functionality and management.
'Narran Park' offers a comfortable three bedroom home complete with functional timber kitchen, dining and lounge areas that provide a good standard of accommodation. There is also a self contained, one-bedroom, one-bathroom granny flat adjacent to the home.
The working infrastructure includes a combination machinery and two stand shearing shed, along with sheep yards, cattle yards, and hay shed. This infrastructure offers a reasonable standard of improvements in operational order.
Brian said they were keen for interested parties to view the property. "We invite your private inspection of a property that has had outstanding results in regard to yields and fattening rates," he said. "The properties flexibility of uses and productivity rates are sure to impress."
