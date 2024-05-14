Castlereagh corner: Potter shines as the Jets start to 'gel' after consecutive wins

It may have taken a few rounds but Narromine halfback Doug Potter believes the Jets are up and running.
Potter was the star for the Jets on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick in Narromine's 56-16 win over Coonamble in round three of the Castlereagh League.
Normally, the Narromine playmaker earns his money setting up his teammates and downplaying his own performance.
"It's always nice to get a try but it helps when you have one of the best back rowers (Luke Thompson) who has played out here next to you," he said.
"He makes me look good and a lot better than I am."
Outside of Potter, Brent Page and Janus Walford scored braces in Narromine's big win, running in 11 tries in total.
The win for the Jets moves them into third on the ladder, trailing the red-hot Coolah who are undefeated to start the season.
After a tough loss to Cobar in the season-opener, Potter believes Narromine is just taking things a week at a time.
"I think we've started to gel a bit together, we've got a lot of new players so it was always going to take a few weeks," he said.
"We've got a few different blokes in different positions and guys who were there last year who aren't now. It was always going to take time.
"We've just got to try and get some wins early. 'Thommo' (Thompson) told us from the start that we weren't going perfect and we didn't want to be perfect, we just want to keep building."
The likes of former Western representative Luke Thompson and Ryan Richardson give Narromine a strong forward pack with a string of talented, young outside backs.
In 2023, Narromine's Youth League side took out the Castlereagh competition, a strong sign of the club's talented juniors.
"We lost a couple of our young blokes coming through to Dubbo teams," he said.
"But the talent we do have there at the moment, those young guys are going to be good footballers.
"We've got that experience with 'Roo' (Ryan Richardson), 'Thommo' (Thompson) and Jarryd Usher."
As mentioned earlier, Coolah is one of the heavy competition favourites and rightly so but Potter believes there is another side who can be just as good.
The Cobar Roosters currently sit undefeated through the opening three matches and are a team Potter has already seen once this season.
"We found out in round one just how good they are," he said.
"I think they'll be the benchmark and Coolah has recruited very, very well. They've picked up some really good players.
"I think those two sides are the benchmark and if anyone can knock them off they will be doing well."
Meanwhile, Coolah defeated Coonabarabran and Gilgandra defeated Gulgong 22-20.
Cobar also defeated Baradine.
