Independent MPs to lobby health minister on paediatric clinics

Independent members of parliament are joining forces to lobby the health minister for new paediatric clinics, including one in Dubbo.
Murray MP Helen Dalton confirmed on Friday she has locked in a meeting with minister Ryan Park, independents Dr McGirr, Roy Butler and Phil Donato next week to lobby for funding before the June budget and to endorse a campaign by Royal Far West to establish two clinics in western NSW.
RFW has called for funds to set up a three-year pilot program to expand its developmental assessment and treatment service with new services in Dubbo and Wagga.
The Manly clinic has been co-funded by NSW Health for more two decades and the charity said the extension of this service would require an uplift from the government of up to $6 million per year by the 2027 financial year.
The Dubbo clinic would provide a paediatric developmental assessment service delivered by a multi-disciplinary team, made up of a combination of local staff, telehealth and outreach.
Dr McGirr said it is difficult and expensive to see a paediatrician and believes bringing more services to the region would help troubled youth.
"We've had a lot of focus on youth crime in recent years," Dr McGirr said.
"We've had an inquiry into that and the government has promised a whole of government approach [to tackling that].
"One key component of that is ensuring children have health assessments, because often kids that get into trouble will have issues around learning difficulties and neurodiversity.
"And that could be fixed with appropriate assessment or treatment, or linked to NDIS."
Dr McGirr said this could make the difference between a young person entering the criminal justice system or getting their life back on track.
"It's almost a sliding door moment.. if we capture young people when they first get into trouble and get them the support services [they need], we can change their lives," he said.
Dr McGirr said he visited the Royal Far West service in Manly with the health minister and independents Ms Dalton, Mr Donato and Mr Butler in February where the issue around the need for more paediatric services in Wagga was raised.
He said the four independents are "very concerned" about seeing action taken on the issue and have "been working together with Royal Far West ... [and also] the minister" to secure a positive ahead of the state budget.
"We want to continue to push this issue...and see funding for improved services for paediatric assessments," Dr McGirr said.
While supporting the RFW proposal, he said the "underlying issue is that we get better services for kids."
"The minister and the department might have a different view of how that is achieved. [if so] I'm happy to listen to it, but at the moment, that's where we're at," Dr McGirr said.
