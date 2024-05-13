Local family-of-five pack up their lives to spend a year on the road

For 10 years Jess and Jake Josephs have been talking about packing up their life and travelling around the country in a caravan.
This week, they're finally making that dream a reality.
The couple, and their three kids, Darcy (aged seven), Leo (aged four), and Dustie (aged one), will spend the next 12 months living on the road.
Ms Josephs said they were sick of talking about doing it "one day" and in the end had to stop living in fear and just make the decision to do it.
"Jake more wanted to go just for little stints here and there, a few weeks here and there, but I thought 'life's too short'. It's only one year. One year out of how ever many we have here," she said.
"He can work on the road if he has to, I have an online business. We can make money while travelling. It just made sense."
While he admits he's a bundle of excitement and nerves, Mr Josephs said he was looking forward to being a "full time family".
He said you got used to waking up and going to work every day but while change was difficult, he was excited to make memories with his kids.
"That's probably the biggest thing for both of us. And then just seeing Australia and seeing what we actually have here because there's actually this big country that's so vast," Ms Josephs added.
The family want to head north to begin their trip but for the majority of it they have no plans of where they will go or what they will see.
While the longest the Josephs have spent together in the caravan is 10 days, Ms Josephs has spent three months caravanning in the past. They've reached out to others who have has similar experiences for advice but for the most part, Ms Josephs said they were just going to learn along the way.
"It doesn't sort of feel real yet because we're still here and packing up everything but once we actually don't come home and we're there for a couple of weeks and we just keep going, it'll be like 'okay, this is real now'," she said.
And they know if it doesn't work out they can always cut the trip short.
"We've always said, it's it's not working or we're not happy or the kids aren't happy, then we can come home. We're not tied to anything. I'd rather have tried it than wake up one morning and go 'oh boy, I wish we'd done that'," Ms Josephs said.
