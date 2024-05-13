Police address social media post and alleged robbery at Dubbo Show

Two boys have been spoken to by police following a social media post of a 'stabbing list' circulated around the community over the Dubbo Show weekend.
The two boys, aged 11 and 12, shared the post on several different groups on Facebook claiming it was a list of people who would be stabbed at the Dubbo Show.
The pair will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Earlier in the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was robbed at the Dubbo Show on Friday night.
The boy told police two other teenage boys stole his ear pods and $30 cash outside of a toilet block.
No weapon was sighted by the victim or the two other boys with him at the time.
Police were given a description of the two boys they believe can assist with inquiries.
They are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Island appearance with a tanned complexion, dark hair, and wearing black clothing.
One was described as having a heavy build, while the other had a 'rat's' tail haircut.
There have been no reports of anyone being threatened or robbed at the Show on Saturday evening.
Local police ran a high-visibility operation during the Dubbo Show weekend which began on Friday, May 10 and ended on Sunday, May 12.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Dubbo Police.
