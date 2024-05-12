Questions raised about abandonment while rotated halves impress

Questions were raised about the cancellation of Bathurst St Pat's matches against the Wellington Cowboys on Sunday almost as soon as the decision was made.
Cowboys players and officials were left confused after being sent video of a Jack Arrow Sporting Complex playing surface which seemed to show there was little damage after plenty of junior footy on Saturday and persistent rain.
St Pat's said after the heavy rain, the combination of player safety concerns and worries for the long-term viability of the playing surface led to the decision to postpone the matches.
ACM believes the Cowboys are considering looking into what options they have to appeal the decision made by the Bathurst club.
A kicker being heckled as he lines up a shot at goal is nothing new. But on Sunday, those trying to put Macquarie's Kyjuan Crawford off his game were his own mates.
The classic 'lolly legs' call and advice on what direction the ball should be facing were all made, but Crawford shrugged it off a perfect seven-from-seven in Macquarie's 46-10 win over Lithgow.
Had he missed one or two in a closer game, the mood around the place could have been a little different.
We're only three rounds into the 2024 season but one interesting aspect is the amount of changes to halves combinations already seen this season.
Injury and suspension have played a part as all eight of the 12 teams in the competition have been forced to make changes to their halves already.
Of the four who haven't, Parkes, Forbes and Wellington have all only played two games each so far.
Interestingly, it's done little to hamper most teams. In round three, Ryan Griffin scored a treble after replacing the injured Daniel Mortimer at Orange CYMS, a new-look Macquarie pairing did their job in a 46-10 win over Lithgow, and Bathurst Panthers got the job done at Forbes with Dylan Miles wearing the number six in place of the suspended Nick Tillburg.
Three trainers from both sides needed to be told repeatedly to get off the field by referee Nicholas Lander during the Orange Hawks-Dubbo CYMS clash.
The issue of trainers running on during play pops up every now and then in the NRL and Mr Lander was having none of it at Wade Park. He told both a Hawks and CYMS runner to remove themselves and followed it up a minute later by saying to a third: "I don't want you here, go."
Defending premiers CYMS won the game and the relief in the Fishies sheds was palpable after they broke their duck egg. Coach Shaun Townsend was grinning like a Cheshire cat with what was a valuable two points.
It's exactly what we expected from Lithgow so far this season.
The starting side can challenge teams but the depth of talent and lack of real strikepower is an issue.
There were some good signs in the first half against Macquarie on Sunday - a brilliant flick pass from teenage halfback Eli Morris to set-up a try the highlight - but they eventually lost 46-10.
"He's working on his game and he's taking the right steps forward," coach and Eli's father, Pete Morris, said post-game.
"Obviously it would be good to have another couple of big forwards in front of him but we don't have them."
Lithgow sits second from bottom, one spot above the winless Nyngan.
Orange CYMS 46 def Nyngan Tigers 6
Mudgee Dragons 34 def Parkes Spacemen 28
Bathurst Panthers 34 def Forbes Magpies 32
Dubbo CYMS 24 defeated Orange Hawks 10
Macquarie Raiders 46 defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 10
Bathurst St Pat's v Wellington Cowboys postponed due to state of playing surface
