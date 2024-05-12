Take a look at all of the action and adventure from the 2024 Dubbo Show

Speaking at the opening of the Dubbo Show on Saturday, Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the event was just as important as the very first show 151 years ago.
There was nowhere else a four-year-old show their finger painting alongside prized livestock, Mr Coulton told the crowd.
The annual event was held at the Dubbo Showground from Friday, May 10 to Sunday May 12.
Dubbo Show Society president Wes Temessl said the event showcased the region's "talent creativity and spirit".
"This event is a celebration of our agricultural heritage, a showcase of our creative arts and a platform for fostering connections and camaraderie among all who attend," he said.
Twenty-two-year-old Sophie Cargill was named as 2024 Young Woman, previously known as the Dubbo Showgirl, while Tegan Fern was the runner-up.
Ms Cargill, who works as a physiotherapist at Dubbo Health Service, hopes to improve access to quality heathcare for people in rural areas.
She said she entered the Young Woman competition to expand her network, while also learning more about and advocating for rural health and agriculture.
Roy Elder was named as the 2024 Dubbo Show Rural Achiever.
Mr Temessl said he was sure this Dubbo Show was the best in the event's history because of all the hard work that had gone into it.
He thanked each and every person who exhibited at the show, as well as all of the "unsung heroes" behind-the-scenes who make the event a success every year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.