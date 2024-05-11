Mothers share their stories to highlight issue

Happy Mother's Day!
I hope it's a day you're able to take the time to celebrate or remember your own mother.
Recently we have interviewed a few mothers for issues we have been covering.
Top of mind is the campaign we have run - labelled Kids Health Crisis - which has investigated the shortage of paediatric services in regional NSW.
This week we published a story about Samantha Hunter and her son Zayne after it took seven years for her son Zayne to be correctly diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
We have been publishing these stories in an effort to bring the issue to the attention of decision makers.
Experts are warning the dire lack of paediatric services in regional NSW is contributing to the youth crime epidemic in the bush.
Children's charity Royal Far West is seeking funding from the state government to build a paediatric clinic in Dubbo and another one in Wagga, as more than 60 per cent of the families they are getting referrals from come from the Western and Murrumbidgee Local Health Districts.
At present the families who can get assistance have to travel to Manly to access the Royal Far West service.
If funded with $6 million from the state government, the new service model would allow Royal Far West to see more families where they live and grow their service capacity.
You can continue to follow the stories we are publishing on this issue by clicking on this page.
Meanwhile, I wanted to let you know the Daily Liberal has altered the look of the Daily Newsletter email that lands in readers' inboxes about 6am Monday to Saturday.
We now have more stories included in the email, with a mix of local and national news, thanks to our colleagues around the ACM network.
If you're reading this you're obviously already signed up for the weekly wrap editor's newsletter, which arrives on Sunday morning. But at any time subscribers can check and change your newsletters subscriptions by clicking on My Account in the top right of our homepage.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
