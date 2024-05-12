New name wanted for the River Street bridge: here's how it will work

A Wiradjuri name will be chosen for the River Street bridge in consultation with the Indigenous community.
Construction is currently under way on the River Street bridge, officially known as the New Dubbo Bridge.
In November, the council resolved it needed a First Nations name to name that was relevant to the location and/or function of the bridge such as a crossing place on a river.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn agrees.
Mr Lunn said to start the naming process, Transport would work closely with the local First Nations community to gather suggestions for appropriate Wiradjuri names for the bridge.
A panel of First Nations representatives will then determine a shortlist, and that shortlist will be taken to the Dubbo community for feedback and other suggestions.
The final name from that shortlist will be determined by the council.
Mr Lunn said naming a key piece of infrastructure such as the New Dubbo Bridge provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leave an unforgettable legacy on Dubbo and surrounds.
"The opportunity to name a new bridge such as this not only provides a useful navigational reference for motorists but also allows the community to recognise and celebrate cultural, historical and social connections in the region," he said.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said a suitable name was out there and he was looking forward to hearing what ideas the community had for the bridge.
The latest information on the New Dubbo Bridge can be found here.
