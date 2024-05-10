The biggest joy to the deepest grief

Welcome to Your Morning News.
Ahead of Mother's Day tomorrow, deputy editor Orlander Ruming has a story with a local mother that is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
Savannah Pollard has spoken about becoming a mother to identical twins Oliver and Darcy. Darcy is now five months old. Tragically, Ollie didn't survive.
We thank Savannah for sharing her story, and wish her the best for Mother's Day.
From the council meeting on Thursday evening, we have the news that the DREAM Festival will not go ahead in 2024. In sport Tom Barber has the teams that will take to the field in this weekend's round three in the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Have a great weekend folks!
