These women didn't want to be nurses. They ended up at Dubbo Hospital anyway

Frexy Prius didn't want to be a nurse.
Ms Prius, who loved maths, dreamed of being an engineer.
"My dad said, 'no it's not good for girls, you have to go and do the nursing'. And I said 'I don't want to'. I'm a rebel," she said.
But despite that, Ms Prius did the exam required to study nursing in India.
Nursing started to seem okay, and then she grew to love it.
May 12 is International Nurses Day. It's held every year on the birth date of Florence Nightingale.
The day recognises the contributions nurses make to the health sector.
Ms Prius has been a nurse for eight years. First in India and then since 2018 at Dubbo Hospital.
When she moved to Australia, her and her husband wanted a life outside the city. Dubbo Hospital was the first place to invite her in for an interview.
She's now the nursing manager of the surgical ward.
Ms Prius said she loved how busy the role was, she loved helping in surgery and she enjoyed troubleshooting problems.
Caring for others is a large part of her role.
"We have to be empathetic and feel for them. We have to spend time with them and give them a smile. Hospital is the last space they want to end up. We have to make that day for them calm," she said.
For midwife student Jessica Howard one of the most important things about her role is simply listening.
"Some people just want to be heard and if you're willing to, even amongst the chaos, just sit and listen to their story, I think they feel better," she said.
Ms Howard always wanted to be a midwife. She tried nursing first but discovered it wasn't for her.
International Midwife Day was May 5.
"I love working with women and babies, mainly just empowering women," Ms Howard said.
"I think every woman has their own journey. Everyone's unique and it's such an honour to be part of the journey to motherhood. Everyone's different but on the day everyone shows their true strength. Even if they want to tap out, they know they can do it."
Ms Howard started as a student midwife at the end of January.
She's loving the role so much she can't even name a favourite aspect of it.
As well as studying full-time through university and working part-time, Ms Howard is also following 10 women from antenatal to their postnatal care.
She said anyone who has ever considering being a midwife should "just do it".
"Even if you have just an inkling of thinking you want to be a midwife, just put your hat in the ring. I didn't think that I'd actually get it but I love what I do. I wouldn't change it for the world," Ms Howard said.
Both Ms Howard and Ms Pius plan to stay in Dubbo long term.
And Ms Pius said she had no regrets about not becoming an engineer.
"If it's not your cup of tea you won't enjoy it. You have to enjoy this job... I love it here," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.