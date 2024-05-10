Home comforts making Smith's Magpies move all the more enjoyable

Moving back in with his parents for the first time in six years may not have been what Jack Smith envisioned, but he's loving the opportunity back out west.
The former Western Rams junior is back in the region after joining the Forbes Magpies for the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership.
Despite being just 22, Smith already has plenty of experiences under his belt.
A Narromine junior originally, he spent seven years playing with the Jets before moving to Forbes' Red Bend College for school.
Further schooling in Queensland followed and the Tweed Seagulls were one of the clubs Smith ran out with while north of the border.
He was back in the western area in 2021 and played with Dubbo CYMS in the COVID-affected Group 11 season before a move to the city and the Sydney Roosters.
Smith spent two years playing in Jersey Flegg before the Magpies came calling and Smith made his competitive debut for Forbes at five-eighth last weekend and scored a try in an 18-12 loss to Orange CYMS.
"I'm loving it," Smith said.
"What I've seen so far from the club, it's been great and I'm very excited that I've come here and I'm excited for what we can do."
During Smith's time away at school his parents made the move from Narromine to Forbes. That's meant he's moved back in with them this year for the first time since he was 16.
It's something the new Magpie has loved, as his footy-mad family has been able to be a part of his career again.
"They moved over when I was in about year 10 and they've been here ever since. They love Forbes," Smith said of his parents.
"After going away, I haven't lived at home since I was about 16 so being back this year and being able to play in front of them and live and work here, it's really good."
As frustrating as the loss to Orange CYMS was last weekend, Smith and the Magpies aren't getting too worried at this early stage of the season.
Smith is one of a number of new faces in the team this year after a host of former Forbes juniors returned home while a number of older heads like Jake Grace and Jake Haddrill also returned to the club after time away.
"It would have been good to get two points in that first game but it didn't work out that way," Smith said.
"Hopefully we can get those two points this weekend and get our season rolling."
Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh had considered using Smith to replace Mitch Andrews at fullback, but the former Roosters young gun has started the season at five-eighth.
His running game was on show last weekend when he scored against CYMS and that will be a real weapon for the Magpies in 2024.
With premiership winner and former NSW Country player Nick Greenhalgh the main organiser at halfback, Smith has a licence to back himself when he gets a chance.
"Having a halfback there like Nick, he can steer the ship more for me and he's a bit older and he's played for a fair few years and in finals in this comp," Smith said.
"It definitely rtakes a lot of heat and pressure off my role. 'Camo' (Greenhalgh) just wants me to go out there and do what I do with my running game and play a bit of off-the-cuff footy."
Forbes will be without Jack Hartwig, Campbell Rubie and Charlie Lennon for Sunday's meeting with Bathurst Panthers after the trio copped suspensions following the loss at a muddy Orange.
Hartwig and Rubie copped four weeks while Lennon will miss just the one game.
Given the number of off-season signings, Smith said he was confident the Magpies now had the depth to cover the losses.
Sunday's match at Spooner Oval is scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm.
