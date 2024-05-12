Vaughan is one of 145 retired teachers returning to classrooms across NSW

Narromine's Vaughan Ellen was on holiday in Brisbane when he received a call from the Department of Education with an unexpected request.
The department wanted Mr Ellen to come out of retirement and return to his career as a teacher - and they offered him more money and less hours.
Mr Ellen is one of over 100 teachers returning to classrooms across NSW to take up some of the slack caused by the teacher shortage.
Under the Teachers Re-Engage initiative, Mr Ellen and others will add to the pool of teachers who can cover gaps due to absences in schools.
Mr Ellen had been a teacher for 20 years, starting off teaching kindergarten children and finishing up three-and-a-half years ago teaching 14- and 15-year-olds at Dubbo College South Campus.
Now, he's teaching two-to-three days per week at Dubbo College Delroy Campus.
Being a teacher has been an important part of his life and though he didn't realise the extent of the teacher shortage before his retirement, it was part of his reasoning for getting back into the classroom.
"I owed the profession that much to at least take the call seriously," he told the Daily Liberal.
He is looking forward to putting his decades of experience to good use again. When he left, it wasn't because he didn't love the job - it was because it felt like a natural change after the pandemic.
He has only been back a short while but is "starting to form those bonds and conversations already" with children he teaches English and history.
"You might have a lightbulb moment with a student who had missed out a wee bit with the everyday classes," he said, adding he has engaged a quiet child who has shown an interest in chess.
"When I get that class again that chess board will be in my bag, and it might get him thinking differently about education. You never know, you've got to be ready," he said.
Mr Ellen is one of 145 teachers who are returning to work, some in permanent positions, and some working as small group tutors.
These teachers all quit their jobs in the past five years and were offered support for attaining accreditation, approval to teach, and a Working with Children Check.
More than 260 across NSW have expressed interest in returning to service, and those who have returned are performing casual and temporary work in 600 schools.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the department is doing "everything" it can to get more teachers in classrooms.
"NSW started the new school year with a 20 per cent drop in the number of teacher vacancies, compared to the same time last year, but there is a long way to go," she said.
"It's wonderful to see the passion for teaching reignited among hundreds of experienced educators who thought they had taught their last lesson - but thanks to changes being made by the Labor Government, have decided to return."
Mr Ellen said he thought more work needed to be done to work out why teachers left in the first place, and how to get teachers in full time work in remote areas.
Minister Car was in Dubbo earlier in May to announce multi-million upgrades for Orana Heights and South Dubbo Public Schools, which she hoped would help attract more teachers to the bush.
