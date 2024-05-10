Dubbo's annual DREAM Festival put to bed... at least for now

The DREAM Festival has been suspended for 2024.
The DREAM (Dubbo Regional Entertainment Arts and Music) Festival started in 2010 as a way to celebrate the city's creative side.
However, it was left without someone to run the event after Dubbo Regional Council said it did not have the capacity.
The council called for groups to come forward to take it over, via an expression of interest process.
Only one community group volunteered, but councillor Josh Black said the ORISCON committee had seemed to put their hand up "under sufferance".
At Thursday night's council committee meetings, it was decided to put the DREAM Festival in 'abeyance', that is, to suspend it for 2024.
If Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON) had taken over the event, they did not have the scope or volunteer numbers to run the lantern parade, Cr Black said.
In 2020 the event, which had been run by volunteers, was handed over to Dubbo Regional Council because it had grown too large for the volunteer committee.
At that time, about 20,000 people were believed to attend each year.
The council opened expressions of interest to see if a community group would take it back.
However, councillor Matt Wright said there seemed to be little interest.
"If the community was genuinely keen on playing a part in the DREAM Festival I would have expected to see a little more interest through an EOI process. And unfortunately council didn't see that in this occasion," he said.
However, Cr Black is hopeful it will return.
"I'd really like to see the lantern parade go again. Everyone loves it, the kids love it... That might be something when we look at this next year we can look at how we can get the lantern parade going again in a functional form because it's really good for the community," he said.
The $40,000 that had been put aside for the DREAM Festival will be used to support not-for-profit, volunteer-run events.
On Thursday the councillors voted to suspend the DREAM Festival, however a final decision will be made at the May council meeting on May 23.
