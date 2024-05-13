Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

'I'll crucify you': Mum sentenced for 'very scary' mid-air attack on pilot

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 13 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mum's "scary" attack on the pilot of a charter flight to Dubbo has been detailed in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.