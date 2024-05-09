Have you heard volunteers live longer?

Welcome to Your Morning News.
As we kick off the last day of the working week, we're looking ahead to the weekend. It's often a time when so many of us enjoy activities including volunteer roles.
Jason Deamer is a prolific volunteer within Dubbo organisations, and he has spoken to Sarah Falson, as she reports on the decline in volunteering.
In Sarah's story, Gemma Rygate, CEO of the Centre for Volunteering, has told us that their stats show volunteers tend to live longer citing satisfaction and a general feeling of well-being after contributing to a cause.
Volunteers appears to be the topic of the day as Tom Barber has a story on the upcoming NSW Road Crash Rescue Challenge, which will see first reponder teams come to Dubbo.
Across the three-day event, Fire and Rescue crews along with volunteers from the SES, Victoria's CFA and the Volunteer Rescue Association will put their skills to the test.
Meanwhile senior sports journalist Nick Guthrie has taken a look at the potential revival of the President's Cup competition.
Enjoy your Friday folks.
