Small steps resulting in big success for a club eager to make its mark

Sam Fitzgerald would love nothing more than seeing Dubbo Turf Club host a Gold Cup carnival to rival the biggest in the bush.
Towns like Scone, Wagga, Grafton and Coffs Harbour host major carnivals each year, many of which run over multiple days, and offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.
"There's obviously some really great country cups around the region," Dubbo club general manager Fitzgerald said.
"Not forgetting that those have been big events for a long, long time and they've obviously been in people's calendars for generations, whereas the Dubbo Gold Cup has only really started to grow in the last seven or eight years.
"So we do have aspirations to, to rival those cups but we're also very realistic that we need to do that incrementally over the next few years."
The Dubbo club is already making great strides to achieve that goal.
A huge amount of work has been done on facilities and amenities around the track for race day patrons in recent years while improvements have also been made for trainers.
The latest of those is the redevelopment of our main fast work training track and more if planned for the future.
"We don't want to go too big, too soon and then obviously not deliver on promises or give people an underwhelming experience," Fitzgerald added.
"We're obviously expecting that one day the Dubbo Gold Cup will be up there in terms of prize money and prestige with a lot of those big country cup races."
Fitzgerald said he and the club were hugely thankful to Racing NSW for awarding them funding to upgrade the fast work training track.
"Currently, we have a fibre sand blend training track that's a little bit over 20 years old," Fitzgerald said.
"We're certainly extremely thankful that Racing New South Wales allocated us the funding and it'll go towards improving our training facilities for the more than 200 horses that are currently conditioned at our venue."
Dubbo's reputation as a training base has only grown in recent years.
While there has always been a strong record of success in the bush, trainers like Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm have enjoyed feature success in Sydney and also raced at major venues interstate.
"We're one of the most central clubs in the state," Fitzgerald said.
"We have access to the Hunter, we have access to the southern districts, the central districts and, when planned correctly, it's very easy to get a horse to Sydney for a race.
"We're extremely thankful that we've been identified as one of the main ones and certainly we'll be doing everything in our power to have the best possible training facility for our trainers."
Most of those trainers will be on show at the second Queen of the West race day on Saturday, May 11.
There's plenty of excitement around that meeting, with attractions both on and off the track.
Ticket sales have been strong with only a handful left for the luxury marquee and that interest has come from the local community and further afield.
On the track, the Queen of the West feature event has increased in prize money to $50,000.
"We've got big plans for incremental prize money increases in the next few years, provided the race continues to grow as we've forecast," Fitzgerald said.
The club has the same approach with its major Gold Cup, which will be run on Sunday, September 29 this year.
A prize money increase from the $100,000 put up in 2023 is set to be announced in the coming months and more initiatives and promotions are expected to further improve the event's standing in the community.
"Every town wants to have a really high quality cup day," Fitzgerald said.
"In previous years gone by our cup day probably wasn't our focus given our main social day is Golden Eagle Day (Derby Day) in the spring.
"Certainly, in the last seven or eight years, the club has put a renewed focus on the Dubbo Gold Cup.
"Obviously, the quality of the race itself has increased ... we're certainly expecting another big crowd this year as we look to grow that event as well."
