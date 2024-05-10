The biggest joy to the deepest grief: Why Mother's Day is special for this mum

At 11 weeks pregnant, Savannah Pollard found out her and her husband Tom were having twins.
Mr Pollard is a twin and Mrs Pollard's grandmother was a twin so there had always been jokes in the family that she would have twins too.
On their honeymoon a psychic had even confirmed it.
Two weeks later, they found out one twin, Oliver, had right side hypoplastic heart. The right side of his heart didn't develop.
"That's the bit that connects to his lungs so he'd be fine in my stomach because I'd do all the work but the second he came out he basically had no chance of survival at all," Mrs Pollard said.
Because her twins were identical, there were concerns the second twin, Darcy, would also have a life-threatening condition.
"My obstetrician was in Sydney so it was back and forth constantly throughout the entire duration... Every appointment we were just waiting to see what it was going to be," Mrs Pollard said.
But at 21 weeks, Darcy was given the all clear.
"I really did cope okay throughout [the pregnancy] because I knew that was the only time I was going to get with Ollie because he was alive. I was the happiest I've ever been, even though we were going through hell," Mrs Pollard said.
"I was the happiest I've ever been and I was the healthiest I'd ever been. Every kick and whatnot I just made sure I really took it in."
Ollie died at 29 weeks.
Because the babies were in separate gestational sacks, Mrs Pollard could continue to carry them. There was only a five per cent chance it would cause her to go into preterm labour.
But two weeks later, on November 29, Ollie's waters broke. Mrs Pollard was flown to Sydney and at 9pm her boys were delivered via emergency Cesarean-section.
"One of the hardest days of my entire journey, apart from losing Ollie, was the day after they were born and I was getting messages congratulating just Darcy. That broke my heart. I remember looking at messages flooding in and there was no mention of Ollie and I just wanted to throw my phone at the wall. It was one day and it felt like he'd already been forgotten," Mrs Pollard said.
"I'm young and I don't have many friends that do have kids and they probably don't know how to navigate the conversation but I was just craving talking about him. I never kept what I was going through a secret, I was very open about it. I do know it was purely because people didn't know how to approach the conversation but that was all I wanted. It's Ollie's only story. It was my chance to say his name."
Darcy was in Nepean Hospital for five weeks. Then Dubbo Hospital for another week.
On January 10, he was discharged.
Darcy, now five months old, is "very healthy and happy".
"My favourite thing at this point in time is just being able to spend every minute with him, I love it. I absolutely love his company and I love that I get to raise him the way I want to raise him. It makes me so excited for every little milestone. Every stage I'm like 'this is my favourite stage' and then they learn some new skill - this week it's talking - and I'm like 'this is my favourite'," Mrs Pollard said.
"He's just my pride and joy. I love showing him off."
Mrs Pollard said she's trying to stay in the present and absorb every moment she has with Darcy as a baby.
She's especially excited about her first Mother's Day on Sunday. Mrs Pollard, who always wanted to be a mother, said she has great memories of spending Mother's Day with her own mum.
She's started opening up about her experience because of the isolation she felt during her pregnancy.
"I wanted to share my journey because I didn't know anyone who had gone through it or who had lost a baby. Having lost one twin was a unique situation and his heart condition, hypoplastic right side is incredibly rare. There's not many babies whatsoever with it. And a lot of people don't talk about it because their babies don't live," Mrs Pollard said.
While there are some people who may not want to talk about their experience of baby loss, Mrs Pollard said there was no harm in asking. She said some people like her craved being able to talk about their child.
The Pollards have a memorial table in their home with Ollie's ashes and some of the gifts they have been given for him.
"We haven't stopped talking about him and I assume one day Darcy will start speaking about him. He'll just always be a part of the conversation," Mrs Pollard said.
