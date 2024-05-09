Failure to wear seatbelt leads to discovery of alleged illegal immigrants

Eight kilograms of illegal tobacco, and seven illegal immigrants have allegedly been discovered during a vehicle stop at Brocklehurst.
On Wednesday, May 8, Dubbo highway patrol officers stopped a white Toyota Hiace on the Newell Highway because a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located eight kilograms of illegal tobacco.
Checks on the occupants of the vehicle also found seven of them were allegedly in Australia illegally. With one of them allegedly here illegally for almost 25 years.
Two men were charged in relation to the tobacco and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on May, 9.
They will face further action from the Australian Border Force.
Five others were detained under the Immigration Act and will face further action from the Australian Border Force in coming days for being unlawfully in Australia.
