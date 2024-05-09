Playgroup picnic marks dedicated educator's three-decade milestone

For three decades Lisa Catelotti has been leaving a mark in the lives of local children.
As part of National Family Day Care Week 2024, Ms Catelotti has celebrated her 30th year at Dubbo Family Day Care, a milestone she said she feels "so proud" to have reached.
"It can be challenging at times, but extremely rewarding. I'll always cherish the relationships I've built with families over the past few decades," she said.
She said seeing the children grow over time - and eventually bring their own children in to be cared for - is a "real privilege" and the reason she has remained in the position for so long.
"It's always amazing to see the children learn new things, develop new skills and the joy they get when a once hard task becomes easy," she said.
"Aside from that, I love having that close bond with kids and families which comes from a job like this."
National Family Day Care Week, runs from May 6 to 12 and is one of the most important events on the family day care calendar. This year's theme was 'Every Child is a Star'.
It raises awareness of the vital role family day care educators, coordinators and services play in the development and wellbeing of over 75,000 children across Australia.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal at a special playgroup to mark the occasion on Wednesday, May 8, Dubbo Family Day Care coordinator Jo Clark said family day care plays an important role in the community.
She said the smaller group sizes at family day cares compared to traditional day cares means educators can grow closer bonds with the children they care for.
"The wonderful thing about Family Day Care is that you become part of the children's family," she said.
"You develop those close relationships and they become part of your life and your home, some of them for generations."
Other educators celebrating milestones this Family Day Care week included Renae Day (10 years), Ashika Perera (15 Years), Linda Masterton (20 years), Jenny Hazell (25 years) and Deb Teale (25 Years).
Ms Clark said there is a big need for more family day care in Dubbo so she is grateful to the commitment of all members in the team, whether they have been there 30 years or three.
The staff were celebrated at the Educator Length of Service Awards, presented at an awards dinner held at The Shire on Macquarie Street on Tuesday, May 7.
