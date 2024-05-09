Rescue crews given the rare chance of competition at three-day event

More than 15 teams of rescue crews from across the state will be put to the test at Dubbo later this month.
The city will host the NSW State Road Crash Rescue Challenge from May 24-26, an event which provides first responders the chance to showcase their skills in situations requiring first aid, incident command and vehicle extractions.
Across the three-day event, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews along with NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Victoria's Country Fire Authority (CFA) and the Volunteer Rescue Association NSW (VRA) will compete at the Dubbo Showground.
"Now in its fourth year, the State Road Crash Rescue Challenge is a great event that gives our people the opportunity to learn from other agencies and also share ideas," FRNSW Acting Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Cheryl Steer said.
"Whilst we all come from different organisations, our goal is the same - to keep our communities safe.
"This event also gives the public the opportunity to observe the technical and medical capabilities of our first responders in action, something many people don't usually get to see."
The competing crews will be given 30 minutes to successfully complete road cash rescue scenarios as well as three additional challenges.
Cars have been collected and will be cut apart during the weekend throughout the scenarios.
Representatives from all competing organisations will be at the Showground all weekend with doors opening at 7am both days.
