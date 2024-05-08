How many times should you feel threatened?

Welcome to Your Morning News.
We have some great news stories to share with you today.
One of our journalists has shared her own experiences with an issue that is all over the news at the moment. The honest and revealing firsthand account by journalist Ciara Bastow, detailing the times she has felt, and been, threatened by men, is a compelling read.
Meanwhile, Dubbo MP and Nationals leader Dugald Saunders has spoken to Allison Hore about his party's attempts to tighten bail laws for people charged with domestic violence offences.
This morning we have also published a report by Emily Gobourg on the state government inquiry being held into the 2022 Central West floods.
In sporting news, journalist Tom Barber has given us the latest on Matt Burton in the NRL, as the former Dubbo junior is now eyeing another chance to play State of Origin.
Check out what else is making headlines, below.
Have a great day.
