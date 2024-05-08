Women left at risk for longer after government rejects bail reforms

An vote in parliament will leave regional domestic violence survivors vulnerable for longer, Nationals leader Dugald Saunders says.
On Tuesday, May 7, the NSW government and crossbench voted down an amendment tabled by the opposition which sought to tighten bail laws for people charged with domestic violence offences.
Mr Saunders said it was "disappointing" the change didn't receive bipartisan support.
"Swift and decisive action needs to be taken to allow women in the Dubbo electorate to feel safe on the streets and in their own homes," Mr Saunders said.
"This legislation would have made it harder for offenders to be released back out into our community, which is a great start in addressing this crisis."
The bill, tabled by Liberal party member Alister Henskens, would have expanded the use of electronic monitoring devices to bail on serious domestic violence charges.
It would also have removed the power for registrars to determine bail for serious personal violence charges where bail is opposed.
When the man accused of murdering Forbes women Molly Ticehurst was in custody charged with four counts of stalking, three of rape and one of aggravated cruelty towards an animal - it was a registrar who decided to grant bail.
No magistrate was available on a Saturday at Dubbo Local Court to make the bail decision.
But the Coalition say video link technology would make it possible for these decisions to be made from centralised locations if no magistrate is available locally.
"Those living in the regions are particularly hurting after the tragic death of Molly Ticehurst," Mr Saunders said.
"We know it can be harder for women to leave abusive relationships when they live in the country because they often have nowhere else to go.
"A bipartisan approach is needed to protect women no matter where they are from, with half of the 27 domestic violence related deaths this year occurring in regional parts of Australia."
In the wake of Ms Ticehurst's death, the NSW government announced a $230 million emergency package to stamp out domestic violence in the state.
Among other things, the $230 million NSW Government package includes $73 towards reforming the NSW justice system and $48m to roll out the Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) program statewide.
But Mr Saunders said the Coalition's proposed amendments would have made an immediate difference for women in danger.
"The Coalition proposed a package of sensible and measured changes to improve women's safety in the wake of a series of devastating tragedies that have rocked our state," he said.
"We invited the Government and the crossbench to join us in supporting a constructive solution and we told them we would be willing to discuss and consider any amendments to our legislation.
"By not coming to the table, the government and cross bench have again delayed meaningful and critical change for women right across our state."
