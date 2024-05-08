Not seeing our news in social feed? Here's why

This week I reached out to our followers on social media and asked them to show their direct support for our local journalism by joining us here at the Daily Liberal as a digital subscriber or by signing up to receive our free news updates via email.
As you may have noticed, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is making Australian news harder to find on its social networks.
News content is being deprioritised in your algorithm-controlled "feed", the dedicated news tab has been removed from Facebook and Meta says it will withdraw its current funding support for news outlets like ours that share credible local journalism to its users.
If the Albanese government is as good as its word and designates Meta under Australia's News Media Bargaining Code, it's likely that Mark Zuckerberg's $1.7 trillion company will simply block all news content rather than contribute to a sustainable future for Australian journalism.
Remember when Facebook spat the dummy for a week or so back in 2021 before the bargaining code was introduced and blocked all access to - and sharing of - news content in Australia? Facebook has been blocking all news in Canada since last August in response to that.
So, before your favourite local news source vanishes from your social feed, please show your support for our journalism and sign up with us directly to help keep our region strong, informed and connected.
You can:
If you are already a subscriber, thank you. Our team here wouldn't be able to do what we do without you.
If you follow us on social media, don't rely on an algorithm to show you real news. Visit our website to subscribe or sign up to our newsletters and support the local news you trust.
