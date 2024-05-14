Meet the Dubbo boy rubbing shoulders with celebrities in his 'dream job'

Tim Wall has gone from working in Dubbo JeansWest to working with television stars like Matt Preston and Sandra Sully - and he reckons it's his country charm that got him there.
Mr Wall, 33, said his bush upbringing was a winning factor in him landing his dream job as the head of talent and publicity for a major talent agency in Sydney, Day Management.
But despite rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Mel B during his sparkly career, the ex-St Laurence's Catholic Primary and St John's College student was still star-struck when he met an unlikely childhood idol in the flesh.
"You become so used to working with talent. But [you get starstruck about] the ones that would super surprise you," Mr Wall told the Daily Liberal.
"[For me, it was] Margaret Pomeranz from At the Movies. I was such a movie buff growing up. I used to watch that show on ABC all the time - her and David Stratton doing all of the film reviews.
"I remember running into her at a film premiere and I just like, couldn't speak because she's such an icon."
Another TV personality who gave Mr Wall starry eyes was presenter Angela Bishop.
"I was watching her as I was growing up, doing all of the red carpet interviews and then suddenly I'm working alongside her and she's just as amazing as you think she would be. So cool."
Mr Wall said his new gig at Day Management is a milestone in his career, as the role was created for him.
Prior to that, he was at Paramount and Network 10 for 12 years, where he started off in reception.
He was "in the right place at the right time" - working at Sportsgirl in Sydney - when he landed the gig which gave him a foot in the door.
But he almost threw it all in before taking on the opportunity of a lifetime.
"I was contemplating moving back home [to Dubbo], to be honest. I missed my mum," he said.
Working hard, he moved up through the ranks to senior publicist and his career highlights include the likes of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! (he travelled to South Africa), Masterchef, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
"I've worked with everyone from international to local home grown talent," he said.
But if he didn't love his career so much, he'd move back to Dubbo in a flash.
"I think country people are the best people and I really hope that it's shaped me as the person I am and the way that I treat people. I'm super proud to have been from there," Mr Wall said.
