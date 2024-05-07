The biggest melanoma study of its kind is taking place in Central West

A multi-million dollar research project targeting one of Australia's most commonly diagnosed cancers is taking place in Central West NSW.
Dr Michelle McRae from Pinnacle Dermatology initially expressed her interest in the melanoma imaging and diagnosis project in 2020 before Covid paused the study.
So when the opportunity came up once again to take part, she decided it was too important a cause to turn down.
"We're committed to trying to provide research to people that wouldn't otherwise have access unless you're in a metropolitan area," Dr McRae said.
"We thought it was a really important project to provide access for anyone in the community."
The Australian Centre of Excellence in Melanoma Imaging and Diagnosis (ACEMID) was established in 2019 through a $10 million infrastructure grant provided from the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF). Another $25 million has since been secured.
In 2022, a five-point strategy was outlined to achieve zero deaths from melanoma by 2030.
One of the aims of ACEMID to reach this goal is to recruit 15,000 participants, spanning all melanoma risk profiles, for sequential total body imaging and data collection over a three-year period.
Fifteen 3D total body imaging systems would be rolled out across metropolitan and regional Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria as part of the project.
Pinnacle Dermatology is one of the 15 sites taking part in the project and will have capacity for 1000 people to take part in the study at any one time.
"Melanoma can happen in any skin type, not just Caucasian. But we know the risk factors are greater in blue-eyed, fair skin people and those who have a red-head gene," Dr McCrae said.
"Melanoma makes up about five per cent of all skin cancers in Australia, however the effects are quite devastating."
Anyone over the age of 18 who is able to stand up in the machine is able to take part, free of cost. The only requirement is that the participant sign consent forms and make themselves available for six-month or yearly check-ups.
The initial visit takes approximately 1.5 hours and will see a 3D avatar of the participant created to detect legions around the body.
"If a legion is found they'll get a report a week or two after. They'll get a report detailing the legions of concern," Dr McRae said.
"They can choose to have a biopsy here if they have no other options, but they can access whoever they normally see as well."
The doctor added that while the study was not an all-inclusive skin check, if "something of concern" was detected" by the research fellow Dr Sameer Datwani then he would bring it to the clinic's attention.
The study is being led by The University of Queensland in collaboration with Monash University and University of Sydney.
Those wishing to take part can call Pinnacle Dermatology to book their appointment.
