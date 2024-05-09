Everything you need to know ahead of the Dubbo Show this weekend

The 151st Dubbo Show is on this weekend.
Ahead of the event we've put together some information covering some of the important information for everyone to know.
The Dubbo Show will run from Friday, May 10 until Sunday, May 12. It opens at 7am each day and runs until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5pm on Sunday.
Each year the show raises money for charity and this year it's the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.
Take a look at all the photos from the 2023 Dubbo Show here.
10.30am - Great Lego Building Challenge
12pm - Eljay's Junk Yard Action Show
8.30pm - Furnace and the Fundamentals at Boardy's Bar
9am - Wood chopping golden axe
11.30am - Teenage Showgirl presentation
12pm - Eljay's Junk Yard Action Show
2.30pm - Grand parade
3pm - Dubbo Show official opening
3.15pm - Dubbo Young Woman presentation
7pm - Trackskill V8 Ute Show
8pm - Fireworks
8.30pm - Viper Creek Band at Boardy's Bar
10am - Pet parade
11.30am -Tiny Tots presentation
1.15pm - Trackskill V8 Ute Show
3pm - Demolition Derby
There will be cattle and sheep judging, as well as showjumping taking place across all three days. In addition to the yard dog trials, poultry show and dance performances.
The pavilions will be open from 9am each day, showcasing cakes flowers, photos, produce and art.
There's the chance of a shower or two on Friday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting up to 15 millimetres of rain. The temperature is expected to hit a top of 19.
Rain is also on the radar for Saturday and Sunday. There's a high chance of showers on Saturday with up to 60mm forecast, while on Sunday the forecast says up to six millimetres.
The temperature is expected to hit a top of 17 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.
Tickets are currently on sale via 123 Tix.
Adults and children from five-years-old are $15 for a one day pass, while children under five are free.
Tickets for concession card holders are $10.
A three day pass, which will get you access to all of the show, is $40.
There's also a Mother's Day special for Sunday. Tickets for mums have been reduced to $10.
Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day, however they'll be more expensive.
