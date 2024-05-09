What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Good evening,
Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
It's the Dubbo Show!
The Dubbo Show will run from Friday, May 10 until Sunday, May 12. It opens at 7am each day and runs until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5pm on Sunday. The grand parade will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday and the fireworks will be at 8pm that night.
There's plenty of other entertainment spread across the weekend. To help plan your visit, take a look at the program here. Meanwhile, tickets for the Dubbo Show can be purchased here.
What will the weather look like?
There's the chance of a shower or two on Friday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting up to 15 millimetres of rain. The temperature is expected to hit a top of 19.
Rain is also on the radar for Saturday and Sunday. There's a high chance of showers on Saturday with up to 60mm forecast, while on Sunday the forecast says up to one millimetre.
The temperature is expected to hit a top of 17 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.
What else are we looking forward to?
Monday, May 13 - Unleashing the Regional Power of AUKUS at The Exchange
Tuesday, May 14 - In-conversation with local authors Poli Sansey and Val Clark at the Dubbo library
Wednesday, May 15 - Author Talk: Chris Hammer at the Dubbo library
Friday, May 17 - Arj Barker - The Mind Field at the Dubbo RSL
Saturday, May 18 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
Wednesday, May 22 - New Residents Night at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 - NSW State Road Crash Rescue Challenge at the Dubbo Showground
Friday, May 24 - Psychics of the Year Enzio and Michelle De Angelis at the Dubbo RSL
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
