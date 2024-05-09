Your dream rural retreat awaits

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday May 10: 'Hidden Valleys' 4593 Obley Road, Dubbo:
Discover unmatched serenity and beauty at this idyllic rural retreat. Located 45 kilometres south of Dubbo, the property is nestled amid the tranquil embrace of a vast 50 hectare bush retreat.
Listing agent Frank Power said the property was a sanctuary that promised both an escape and an embrace by nature's untamed beauty. "This is not just a property, but a retreat, a return to the simple grace of living amid the whispering trees and wide-open skies," he said. "Here, a solidly built, three-bedroom stone house stands as a testament to timeless architecture and enduring comfort."
With its tiled floors, wood stove, and the added luxury of ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, every corner of this home evokes feelings of warm welcomes and year-round comfort regardless of the season. The open fireplace becomes the heart of the home in cooler months, inviting family and friends to gather close and share tales of the day's adventures, while the air conditioning ensures a cool retreat from the summer heat.
The house's wrap-around verandah offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding bushland, creating a seamless blend of indoor comfort and outdoor serenity, while the lawns and an easy-care garden encourage days spent in the sun with nature.
The property is not just a haven for those seeking rest, it's a functional retreat equipped to cater to a range of rural pursuits. Steel cattle yards, complete with a vet crush and loading ramp, underscore the retreat's readiness for agricultural activities. Whether for keeping livestock or engaging in small-scale farming ventures, the facilities lean to a lifestyle that provides for self-sufficiency.
Water is secured with two dams and three 10,000 gallon water tanks, two supplying rainwater to the house, while a windmill powered bore is also located on the property. Mains power connects the retreat to the conveniences of modern living, while storage sheds and a workshop invite the pursuit of projects, big and small, along with a number of sheds and outbuildings that allow for secure storage options.
This bush retreat is not just a property for sale, it's an invitation to a different way of life. This retreat offers more than just a home, it offers a sanctuary where every day brings a new connection to the land, to wildlife, and to the very essence of living.
