Take a look at the $65.5 million design for an indoor, heated pool

It's been seven years since Dubbo council started planning for a public indoor pool.
The issue will be back on the agenda at the Dubbo Regional Council committee meetings on Thursday night.
In October 2023 the debate was re-ignited by councillor Shibli Chowdhury. He called for the plans for an indoor pool to be revealed.
The council has now outlined four of the concept plans it has received since 2017.
In 2017 the council developed the Dubbo Aquatic Centre Masterplan which included an indoor pool. There were four options for the pool facility outlined and it was narrowed down to a favourite.
The design, which was estimated to cost about $20 million, kept the current 50 metre pool but also added an indoor learn to swim/hydrotherapy pool, lazy river and sauna/steam room.
Nothing was ever done with the design.
Three companies responded to the expression of interest.
One design was for $27 million, another for $30 million and the most outlandish was a $65.5 million design.
The $65 million design included a lazy river feature, a new wave pool, new children's pool, new cafe, a sauna/steam room and spa, six lane learn to swim pool, a eight lane 25 metre pool and a gym that would overlook the facilities.
There's also a "dramatic and beautiful" timber beams that would span the pool hall and a curved glass wall that separates the old and new facilities.
After the concept designs were developed, again no action was taken.
Cr Shibli returned to the debate to get answers for the public.
"The people of Dubbo and the surrounding region need to know if we will ever get this facility," he said in October.
Cr Chowdhury said a report on the costs would be able to provide the council with a "clear vision of the future direction for the indoor pool".
The indoor pool concept plans are up for discussion on Thursday night.
