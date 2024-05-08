Early prevention programs called for to stop domestic violence

Mission Australia's chief executive officer Sharon Callister is calling on the government to invest more money and resources into early prevention programs and education to prevent domestic violence.
By shifting the focus from crisis response to prevention, Ms Callister believes that meaningful progress can be achieved in addressing these complex social issues.
"We need the government to invest much more in early prevention - whether it's behaviour change programs or education for the community, all of these things are really important to us," she said.
In a recent visit to Dubbo, Ms Callister shed light on the organisation's efforts to combat domestic violence across the nation.
Ms Callister, alongside other executives and board members, engaged with local staff and clients to gain insights into the challenges faced in the Western region.
According to data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the Dubbo local council area was ranked seventh in the state for domestic violence related assault in 2023.
Ms Callister emphasised the importance of establishing strong connections within the community to build trust and credibility, enabling the organisation to expand its footprint and offer a diverse range of services.
During the interview, Ms Callister expressed both optimism and concern regarding the current state of domestic violence in Australia.
She highlighted the urgent need for additional resources and proactive measures to address this pressing issue.
With domestic and family violence taking centre stage in national discussions, Ms Callister commended recent decisions made by the national Cabinet to allocate resources towards tackling the issue.
"The National Cabinet made some decisions and allocating additional resources, which we think is a really positive step forward," she said.
"A lot of the discussion is around changes to bail laws and what we can do to help the victims and survivors but obviously, this year, 29 women haven't survived, because they've been in a violent relationship with intimate partners."
One of the flagship programs discussed by Ms Callister is "Mannin' Up," an intensive 20 week initiative aimed at addressing the behaviour of men involved in domestic violence.
The program delves into the root causes of anger and aggression, offering participants a chance to reflect on their actions and seek support.
"It's about safety and a connection to the community, and really trying to see if it's at all possible to keep families together and keeping families safe," she said.
With a strong focus on measuring and evaluating program outcomes, Mission Australia ensures that its interventions yield positive results.
"There are some really positive benefits coming from the program and if you can show you are achieving your goals, you can provide that information to your funders and they're obviously much more comfortable to provide more funding and support for you," she said.
Area manager for Central Far West, Megan Boshell said she has seen a number of men go through the program, and while for some men it might not be a complete reduction, she has heard men talk about changes in their relationships.
"We hear about changes to new relationships, which is always a concern when moving from one relationship to another," she said.
"Changes in relationships, relationships with children, men staying in custody for longer periods than they ever have before or those sorts of things we are all positive.
"For us a great outcome is even just a man being able to better engage in a difficult situation or being able to manage conflict in a different way."
Despite the progress made, Ms Callister stressed the need for proactive strategies and early intervention to prevent domestic violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.