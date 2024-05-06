Most crowded classes revealed: Where does your school stand?

New data has revealed the city's most crowded classrooms and the results might surprise you.
The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has released new data revealing which of the nation's classrooms were most crowded in 2023.
According to the data, the Dubbo school with the highest teacher to student ratio in 2023 was St John's Catholic Primary School with 21.72 students per teacher.
The school had 404 students and 18.6 full-time equivalent teachers.
This was well above the national average student to teacher ratio of 13.1 students per teacher. In secondary schools the ratio was lower at 11.8 compared to 14.3 for primary schools.
Other Dubbo Catholic schools also had a higher-than-average teacher to student ratio.
Following St John's Catholic Primary was St Mary's Catholic Primary School with 20.97 students per teacher and St Laurence's Catholic Primary School with 19.02. St Pius X Catholic Primary School was not far behind with 16.27 students per teacher.
Central West Leadership Academy ranked fifth in Dubbo for teacher student ratio at 15.63. This is significantly higher than the national average for independent schools which is 11.8.
The school with the lowest student to teacher ratio was Wellington High School at 7.85. It had 303 enrolled students and 38.6 full-time equivalent teachers.
Dubbo College Senior Campus was not far behind with 8.37 students per teacher and St Mary's Catholic School in Wellington came in third with 9.09 students per teacher.
Rounding out the local schools with the lowest student to teacher ratio were Dubbo College Delroy Campus at 10.17 and Dubbo Public School at 11.44.
The data was part of ACARA's National Report on Schooling in Australia 2023 which is being progressively rolled out. Data on school funding along with the full national report will be released in February 2025.
All the data for schools across Australia can be found on the MySchool website.
