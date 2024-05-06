Bringing jazz back: Festival 'jam packed' with music lovers from across the country

With music flowing out the doors at Dubbo Golf Club, hundreds packed in to hear their favourite jazz songs.
Just over a year ago, a group of enthusiastic music lovers formed the Western Plains Jazz Association [WPZA], and since then have had a few 'Jazz on the Lawn' events.
But from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 hundreds came through the doors to the inaugural Jazz Festival.
WPZA member Roz Pritchard said for almost 20 years Dubbo held a jazz festival but then it stopped and they hadn't held one for more than a decade.
"We decided it was time to bring it back and have a go at running it," she said.
With more than 10 groups performing over the weekend, it was "jam packed".
On Friday night the festival finished at 11pm before starting again at 10am Saturday morning and running until 11pm again, before starting up again 10am on Sunday morning.
Tin Roof Big Band drummer and WPZA member Greg Barker said they had a packed crowd, with people coming from all over the country.
Bands, families and music lovers from Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Wollongong were all in attendance.
"They're all coming off their own back, there's no money changing hands, no one is getting paid, they're just coming to help get this festival going," Mr Barker said.
Ms Pritchard said they decided not to charge an entry fee but were encouraging donations.
"Everyone seems to be enjoying it, it really exceeded our expectations, last night was packed out and we couldn't believe it," she said.
With planning since January, Mr Barker jokingly said he couldn't wait to go home and sleep, while Ms Pritchard said as soon as the festival finishes, the planning for the next one will begin.
"We are planning on having this again, looking at the first weekend in May because we don't want to clash with Dubbo Show," she said.
"We will assess how this one went and start planning the next one, in between we will have a couple of 'Jazz on the Lawn's' at the Macquarie Club."
The Chalkies and Tin Roof Big Band are two local bands that performed and have been growing steadily in popularity.
"They are really good bands and are getting really popular, it's great to be bringing back that genre of music again," Ms Pritchard said.
Mr Barker said with the university and new hospital, the town was seeing a boom in people moving to the area and they're all bringing their hobbies and music.
"We've even got one doctor in our Tin Roof Big Band from the city and he plays guitar in our band, so that's good. We are bringing new people out here," he said.
"Dubbo is changing for the better - it's not just a cowboy town anymore."
The group wanted to thank all of their sponsors, especially the Golf Club who provided them with the space for the event.
"When you consider there is so much on and Dubbo businesses are so generous with their sponsorship to a lot of things so we really appreciate that," Ms Pritchard said.
