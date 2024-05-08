'We were just so sore and tired': New business to help make recovery easier than ever

It's been almost four years in the making but Dubbo's new one-stop spot for recovery is now open.
The brainchild of a fitness-focused couple, the Home of Recovery opened its door in late April and is already seeing people take advantage of what they have to offer.
From infrared saunas to compression boots and cold tubs, co-owner Shanaya Raso said they felt there was a gap in the market.
"We've been kind of thinking about this idea since we moved back from Sydney in lockdown so it has been quite a few years in the making," she said.
"When we came back Tyson (Fuller fellow co-owner) started to play sport again and I started back at the gym after I had our son, we just were so sore and tired.
"We thought 'what is missing here', Dubbo is such a big sporting and fitness town and we knew something was missing here.
"We thought Dubbo needed something like this."
Located on Erskine Street, people can book in for sessions online and take advantage of the private settings including the infrared sauna which allows customers to connect their phones to a speaker or watch TV during their stay.
"We put out a survey and that was our first kind of step, the feedback from that was pretty intense," Raso said.
"We realised people were finding it a bit hard to get into see doctors or physios because they are booked out, everyone has injuries and something always happening because there is so much sport.
"We wanted to make a place people could come to that is easily accessible in the meantime so people can get the help they need until their appointment.
"It's finally here and we are pretty excited, our goal is to just help people and teach them the importance of looking after themselves not just physically but mentally."
For now, the location is still missing a few items with some exciting additions coming soon such as a warm tub and cryotherapy chamber along with a sauna.
Thanks to their association with the Macquarie Raiders, Raso said one of the club's sides has already taken advantage of the new business just weeks into the new season.
"We have had a few Macquarie league tag girls come here on a Sunday morning before their game and their feedback has been pretty positive," she said.
"They've said they weren't as tight or tired as well, the good thing is that more girls have booked in for this weekend so it is already starting to work," she said.
"We have had a few people come from other sports here instead of training because they are a bit sore. So they are still doing something good for themselves."
You book an appointment or session at the Home of Recovery right here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.