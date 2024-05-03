Donate a personal item to someone escaping domestic violence

There has been a dramatic rise in the need for personal items for people escaping domestic violence over the past 18 months.
Charity organisation GIVIT has noticed more people escaping DV and spending longer in transitional accommodation while they wait for housing.
More children now reside in refuges with a parent and don't have access to the tools they need to thrive.
The spike has been recorded on GIVIT's website, which links people who have requests such as clothing, food vouchers and other basic items, with people who can donate them.
GIVIT NSW manager Sally Perry said most of the Dubbo requests had come through a partner organisation that works with people fleeing domestic violence, and she encouraged other not-for-profits to register with the website.
"We have filled a number of domestic and family violence requests in the Dubbo region in the past 6 months, most of these have been through a partner organisation that we work with in Dubbo that assists young people leaving care or in need of housing support and court support," Ms Perry told the Daily Liberal.
"For example we assisted a young First Nations mother who had escaped domestic and family violence with her newborn baby. She was supplied with baby essentials such as nappies, toiletries, formula and clothing thanks to generous GIVIT donors."
There was a request for the donation of a pair of joggers for a young First Nations boy who is experiencing housing instability.
There were also requests for $50 grocery and fuel vouchers.
In the past, GIVIT has helped people find help who are experiencing bushfires, and storms and flooding, and has also provided First Nations support and support for school items.
Now, the organisation has launched a Domestic and Family Violence Appeal, due to the sharp increase in DV across NSW.
GIVIT works with around 600 support organisations across the state.
Ms Perry said it was simple to sign up to the website and either ask for assistance or help someone in need.
"We would call on organisations in and around Dubbo that need donations for people escaping domestic and family violence to register with GIVIT. It's free and easy to use to access essential items for people doing it tough," she said.
"Just visit: GIVIT.org.au/sign-up."
